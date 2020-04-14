Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $294,169.97 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $294,169.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,503,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,896,416.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

