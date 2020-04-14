Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Given a C$37.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) received a C$37.00 price target from analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

MSI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Shares of MSI stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.04. The company had a trading volume of 214,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$24.42 and a 52-week high of C$35.54.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$247.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.80 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.