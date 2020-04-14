Morgan Stanley Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to Overweight

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,284,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,148. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

