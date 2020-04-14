Morgan Stanley Upgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to Overweight

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.
Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,284,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,148. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
