Monolith Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $728.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.04403848 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00067471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00037625 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.