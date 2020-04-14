Moneywise Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.00. 1,367,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,406. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

