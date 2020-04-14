Moneywise Inc. Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,757 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,501,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

