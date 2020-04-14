Monero Market Capitalization Reaches $943.25 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $943.25 million and approximately $110.51 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $53.83 or 0.00784356 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Cryptopia, Upbit and Braziliex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,522,914 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bitfinex, Kraken, Gate.io, Bitbns, Livecoin, BitBay, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, Coinut, Bittrex, Mercatox, Nanex, Bithumb, TradeOgre, Huobi, CoinEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Bitlish, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Graviex, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Binance, Tux Exchange, Upbit, B2BX, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Coinroom, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.