Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $223.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00784981 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,463,840 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.