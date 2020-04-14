Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

