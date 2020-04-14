MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

