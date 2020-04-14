Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MI.UN. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.06.

MI.UN traded up C$0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.70. 97,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.58 and a 1 year high of C$28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.62 million and a P/E ratio of 34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.10.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

