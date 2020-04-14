Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $26,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $462,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,213 shares of company stock valued at $271,532. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 397.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

