Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,159,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The company has a market cap of $1,258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.