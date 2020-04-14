Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.51. 41,798,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

