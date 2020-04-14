Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Menlo Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Menlo Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

MSFT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,798,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

