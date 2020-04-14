Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.51. 41,798,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

