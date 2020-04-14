Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,120,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,343,000 after buying an additional 658,617 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,969.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 559,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 545,611 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,066,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,613,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

