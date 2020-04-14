MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after buying an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

MGM traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,866,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,834. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

