MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.79, 27,916,525 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 68,624,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.72%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,587,000 after buying an additional 4,358,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,885,000 after buying an additional 1,602,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $42,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,770,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 426,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

