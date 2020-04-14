Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MBNKF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metro Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

