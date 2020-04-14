Methode Electronics Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.
Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. 44,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,235. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.45. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
