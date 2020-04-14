Methode Electronics Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. 44,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,235. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.45. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

