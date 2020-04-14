Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.0928 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00001354 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.02285092 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00075771 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,980,102 coins and its circulating supply is 77,979,997 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, RightBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

