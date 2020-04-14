Metal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.86 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Tidex and Kyber Network. In the last week, Metal has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $16.41 million and $2.86 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02755538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00218916 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Huobi, Upbit, Tidex, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kyber Network, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.