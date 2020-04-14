Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 808,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 329,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.