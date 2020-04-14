Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.81, 45,230 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,765,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meredith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Meredith alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $782.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Meredith’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $34,460.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,827 shares in the company, valued at $754,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Berg bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at $800,304.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDP. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meredith by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,638,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,691,000 after purchasing an additional 408,175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.