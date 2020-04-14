Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,588,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,834. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.