Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 769 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 4.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,290,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196,277. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $132.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.