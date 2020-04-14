Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Menlo Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 2.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $20.41. 5,152,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,446. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

