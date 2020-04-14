Melon (MLN) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.47 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Melon has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $195,003.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Melon has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00040590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.02747166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00219483 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029722 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Bitsane and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.