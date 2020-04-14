Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.5% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.20. 4,766,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

