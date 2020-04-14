Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.52. 5,355,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,580. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

