Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,817 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $58,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

