Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Delta Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,608,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,206. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

