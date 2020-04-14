Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Trading 13.8% Higher

Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) traded up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.74, 17,127 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 598,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 13.01.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Medley Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 207.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 52,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $117,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 174,900 shares of company stock worth $383,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Medley Capital by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,100,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 314,654 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.