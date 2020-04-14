MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,918.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.11 or 0.02314370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.27 or 0.03241796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00600682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00789616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00076374 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00518980 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014445 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.