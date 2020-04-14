Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

MCD stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.99. 3,729,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,894. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

