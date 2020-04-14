Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Mcdonald’s worth $68,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.12. 3,181,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,301,154. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.19. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

