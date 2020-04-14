MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 877,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Cfra dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

