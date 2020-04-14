MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Trimmed by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises about 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 888,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $148.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

