McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after acquiring an additional 214,103 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,287,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

