McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Aegis boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,488.72.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,210.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,580. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,214.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,313.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.