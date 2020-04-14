McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.