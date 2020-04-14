McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ECL traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.66. 1,274,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,057. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

