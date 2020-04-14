McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.85. 6,627,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.