McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 187.6% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 341.0% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.19. 7,657,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,969. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

