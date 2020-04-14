McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,911,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

