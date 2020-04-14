McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 3.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

NYSE AMT traded down $9.84 on Monday, reaching $249.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day moving average is $226.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

