McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $7.98 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,277. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.08 and a 200-day moving average of $299.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.67.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

