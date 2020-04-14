McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $59,030,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382,882 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.13. 2,667,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

