McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,290,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196,277. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

